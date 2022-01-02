James Gunn names his favorite episode of ‘Peacemaker’

In the age of streaming, a famous director taking their talents to the small screen typically tends to see them helming a prestige miniseries packed with big stars delivering awards-worthy performances, more often than not in a hard-hitting drama. However, it would be an understatement to say that’s never really been James Gunn’s bag.

Instead, the architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy and the DCEU’s The Suicide Squad developed R-rated superhero spinoff series Peacemaker, writing the scripts for all eight episodes and stepping behind the camera on five of them. We’re less than two weeks out from the premiere, and expectations are heading through the roof.

Yesterday brought a new full-length trailer that promised a riotous street-level romp with John Cena’s Christopher Smith and his avian sidekick Eagly, which was packed to the gunnels with blood, guts, profanity and humor. Most creators would describe picking a favorite installment as akin to naming a preferred child, but Gunn revealed on Twitter that there’s one episode of Peacemaker that stands out above the rest.

That was fun. And yes episode 6 has a special place in my heart. #peacemaker https://t.co/mJ6tQdFZOy — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 2, 2022

If Episode 6 has a special place in Gunn’s heart, then we can only imagine what fans are going to think when they see it for themselves, which luckily isn’t too far away.