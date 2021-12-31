Every episode of ‘Peacemaker’ will have a credits scene

Fans of the superhero genre, and blockbuster cinema in general, have become accustomed to the post-credits scene. It was a trend popularized by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but almost every major property in the business has jumped on the bandwagon, to the extent that fans can often be left disappointed if they don’t get any goodies before the lights come up.

Having written and directed the MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy and the DCEU’s The Suicide Squad, James Gunn knows a thing or do about dropping plenty of fan service into his comic book adaptations. We’re just two weeks away from the premiere of the latter’s spinoff Peacemaker on HBO Max, and the filmmaker has revealed there’s going to be eight stingers for audiences to enjoy.

Every episode. It’s my way to give you guys a little something special for watching the credits of our hardworking crew. #Peacemaker https://t.co/tQZcl23z8w — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 30, 2021

Even Marvel Studios haven’t come anywhere close to dropping bonus footage into each installment of the MCU’s Disney Plus roster, but knowing how Gunn’s mind works, we shouldn’t be expecting earth-shattering revelations or mind-blowing cameos every time we fire up the latest chapter of Peacemaker.

It’ll more likely be the payoff to a gag, setup for what’s to come or something else that’s right up Gunn’s anarchic street, but it at least ensures subscribers will be sticking around until the very end.