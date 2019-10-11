Now that the sixth season of The Flash is finally underway, we can get back to our weekly routine of spending quality time with the likes of Barry Allen, Caitlin Snow, Cisco Ramon and whatever version of Harrison Wells the multiverse throws our way. Hey, this week’s premiere may not have been as strong as the previous year’s, but I’d say this season is still off to a very strong start.

And much like you’d expect them to, the network has been pumping out preview images well in advance of each episode’s respective air dates. Already, we’ve gotten a glimpse at Jay Garrick’s return in 6×02, and now we get to see what 6×03 has in store.

In this case, the ominously titled “Dead Man Running” is being put under the microscope. If anything alarming does happen, we’re not getting much hint of it here. Well, there’s the obvious meeting between Barry Allen and new big bad Ramsey Rosso, but the latter is not in his full Bloodwork form. Then again, I’ve theorized this is when the two may conduct their first major battle, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

In addition to that, a whole lot of the accompanying gallery is spent focused on some sort of party. Rather than being all up in da club, the STAR Labs crew are getting down on their home turf. I’m especially amused by raver Killer Frost, as she continues lightening up around the group.

For more info concerning this adventure, be sure to check out the official synopsis:

GET READY FOR A KILLER PARTY – Knowing that Crisis is only weeks away, Barry (Grant Gustin) prepares a member of Team Flash for life without him while hunting a terrifying meta-human with an unquenchable thirst. Meanwhile, Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) uncovers a family secret. Sarah Boyd directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett & Thomas Pound (#603).

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights on The CW, with “Dead Man Running” set to debut on October 22nd.