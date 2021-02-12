The Flash Star Grant Gustin Reveals He’s Expecting His First Child

The Flash star Grant Gustin and his wife LA Thoma shared some happy news this week. The couple, who married in 2018, revealed that they’re expecting their first child. The Gustins both posted the same image on their Instagram profiles on Thursday – an adorable family pic of the duo and their three dogs, with Thoma holding up an image of an ultrasound scan. She wrote in her caption: “Adding one more to the crew! The pups are thrilled.”

In his version of the announcement, meanwhile, Gustin said: “Unbelievably excited… As LA noted, the dogs obviously are too.” As well as fans wishing the couple congratulations, many of the actor’s Arrowverse co-stars replied to the post, too. “Love you guys so much and I’m so happy for you,” said Flash actress Danielle Nicolet, while Superman & Lois star Elizabeth Tulloch gushed: “I am SO happy for you both!!!!!!!” And Batwoman‘s Javicia Leslie added: “Amazing!!!! Congrats!”

Gustin’s announcement follows The Flash‘s Danielle Panabaker likewise having her first child last year. The actress was actually specifically written out of the show to allow for her maternity leave, only for the pandemic halting production resulting in it being unnecessary. With the final episodes of season 6 becoming the opening installments of the next run, Panabaker was written back into the plot as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost.

Of course, Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist also gave birth to her firstborn last fall and in that case, production was able to go ahead as planned, with filming working around the actress’ pregnancy. That said, Supergirl‘s sixth and final outing will be debuting later than the other Arrowverse shows.

As for Gustin, The Flash season 7 is about to premiere in just a few weeks’ time on March 2nd, and the good news is that we already know this won’t be the show’s last run, as The CW has renewed it for an eighth season.

Congrats to the Gustins on their news!