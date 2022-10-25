Frankie Muniz reveals which former co-star is writing a ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ reboot

Reboots have become the undeniable norm these days, with iconic ‘90s series like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Full House both receiving fresh-faced adaptations in the modern days of entertainment. Now, hit comedy series Malcolm in the Middle is apparently the latest television landmark in talks of a complete reboot—with star Bryan Cranston featured at the center of the upcoming project.

For some background, the popular Fox series centered around the dysfunctional Wilkerson clan, where Cranston portrayed patriarch Hal Wilkerson while star Frankie Muniz played the titular character who constantly used the fourth wall to engage the audience. However, Muniz recently revealed to Fox News that he was never able to truly enjoy the show’s intrigue until years later when he re-watched the entire series with his wife.

“When I was filming the show, I obviously was a kid. We did seven seasons, 151 episodes. I didn’t really watch the show when it was on, but I’ve now since watched the show with my wife. We [watched] all 151 episodes…I realized, ‘Wow, that’s what we were making.’… I can separate myself from being on it and watching it as a fan. I would love to know what the family’s up to.”

Image via Fox Television Studios

In that same interview, the 36-year-old actor dished on details surrounding an upcoming reboot, with the script evidently being helmed by Cranston. According to Muniz, he would even be “100 percent” open to joining Cranston on the long-awaited project.

“I know Bryan Cranston is really into the idea, and he’s kind of heading writing the script and getting everything rolling. So, there might be something. I would be down 100 percent. But I don’t know—we’ll see what happens.”

In the years following the critically-acclaimed series, the star-studded cast has understandably gone their separate ways, although a Cranston-led reboot is a game changer that will hopefully reunite the cast. For now, Malcolm in the Middle is available to stream on both Disney Plus and Hulu.