From Brayden Bowers to Tanner Courtad, here are 105 kooky fun facts about the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 9 contestants

These contestants are so much more than meets the eye.

Bachelor in Paradise is a show like no other, and with an unmatched cast for season 9, it just keeps getting better and better!

Consisting of sweethearts like Jess Girod and Tyler Norris, villains like Kat Izzo and Brayden Bowers, and even veterans like Rachel Recchia and Blake Moynes, the Bachelor In Paradise cast this year is nothing short of spectacular, but what are they really like?

Based on their official bios from their time on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, we pinpointed five fun facts about each contestant on Bachelor In Paradise season 9 so far. Read on to see what they’re all about beyond the beach.

Photo via ABC

Aaron Bryant (30) from Katy, Texas

Aaron loves Cajun food. Aaron taught himself how to play the violin and the piano. Aaron eats peanut butter straight from the jar. Aaron is spheksophobic (which means that he is afraid of wasps). Aaron loves listening to Tyler, the Creator.

Aaron Schwartzman (34) from Fremont, California

Aaron is a massive fan of the San Francisco 49ers. Aaron likes his frozen yogurt delivered, as well as heavy on the toppings. Aaron’s favorite holiday is anyone else’s birthday. Aaron’s favorite movie is Austin Powers. Aaron has swam with great white sharks.

Aven Jones (29) from Salem, Massachusetts

Aven loves playing basketball. Aven enjoys slow dancing. Aven allows himself to eat out only once a week. Aven is a Yahtzee champ and describes his gameplay as intense. Aven loves traveling.

Blake Moynes (33) from Hamilton, Ontario

Blake loves the outdoors. Blake studied every kind of wildlife management program that he could during college. Blake has a self-proclaimed “potty mouth.” Blake is a fan of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Blake spent his summers flying hawks and falcons during college.

Brayden Bowers (25) from Murrieta, California

Brayden has a dog named River. Brayden loves cigar lounges. Brayden is not into meditation. Brayden is looking for someone to teach him how to salsa dance. Brayden is a travel nurse.

Brooklyn Willie (26) from Mineola, Texas

Brooklyn discovered her passion for horse barrel racing at 13 years old. Brooklyn would love to be able to teleport. Brooklyn is a two-stepping professional. Brooklyn loves to start her day with a delicious breakfast burrito. Brooklyn studied animal science during college.

Cat Wong (27) from Long Island, New York

Cat plans to audition for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Cat loves hot dogs. Cat doesn’t like to go on dinner dates. Cat was a sailing instructor in high school and dreams of sailing around the world. Cat enjoys enjoys picnics in the park.

Photo via ABC

Eliza Isichei (27) from Tampa, Florida

Eliza spent most of her childhood traveling to and from Berlin for her father’s job. Eliza loves food festivals. Eliza loves going to movies alone. Eliza and her family often visit Switzerland for vacation. Eliza was a late bloomer in terms of dating.

Greer Blitzer (25) from Bellaire, Texas

Greer is a sucker for forehead kisses. Greer loves to shop at flea markets. Greer says that she never gets embarrassed. Greer can tell a lot about someone by their sushi order. Greer isn’t afraid to speak her mind.

Jess Girod (24) from Winter Springs, Florida

Jess comes from a big Puerto Rican family. Jess’ favorite date activity is playing with puppies. Jess doesn’t ever leave the house without sunscreen. Jess could play Bananagrams all day and never get bored. Jess is obsessed with Taylor Swift.

Kat Izzo (27) from Tampa, Florida

Kat hates the sand. Kat gets told that she looks like Julia Roberts all the time. Kat doesn’t camp — she only glamps. Kat could live off of breakfast pastries. Kat loves spending time with her nieces and nephews.

Kylee Russell (26) from Charlotte, North Carolina

Kylee is ready for the soccer mom life. Kylee consistently uses Olaplex oil to combat frizzy hair. Kylee likes her popcorn smothered in butter and mixed with M&Ms. Kylee’s celebrity crush is Jimmy Garroppolo. Kylee used to be an NBA dancer for the Charlotte Hornets.

Mercedes Northup (25) from Bloomfield, Iowa

Mercedes works four different jobs. Mercedes’ hobby is showing pigs at the Iowa State Fair. Mercedes loves to drive around with the windows down, blasting country music. Mercedes would rather order in than cook. Mercedes loves a night out on the town in Nashville.

Olivia Lewis (25) from Churchville, New York

Olivia has traveled to almost every state in the United States. Olivia’s desire to work in the medical field was inspired by Grey’s Anatomy. Olivia will yell at people who litter. Olivia comes from a family of jet-skiing enthusiasts. Olivia loves playing basketball.

Photo via ABC

Peter Cappio (34) from Armonk, New York

Peter considers himself a man of faith. Peter is addicted to chapstick. Peter never loses in Mario Kart. Peter loves to play pickleball. Peter describes himself as “the life of the party.”

Rachel Recchia (27) from Clermont, Florida

Rachel is a pilot. Rachel could live off of Flaming Hot Cheetos. Rachel can’t wait to read the Harry Potter series with her kids one day. Rachel organized a flash mob in high school. Rachel is originally from Chicago.

Sam Jeffries (28) from Dayton, Ohio

Sam loves going to brunch. Sam occasionally likes to play blackjack. Sam has gone skydiving 12 times. Sam would love to own a dog sanctuary one day. Sam loves going to EDM festivals.

Sean McLaughlin (26) from Troy, New York

Sean just bought his very first house. Sean admits that he’s a terrible texter. Sean likes to dip his chocolate chip cookies in whole milk. Sean takes pride in his great head of hair. Sean enjoys golfing.

Tanner Courtad (30) from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Tanner is a fitness instructor. Tanner says that anywhere with a golden retriever is his happy place. Tanner’s number one enemy is a messy kitchen. Tanner loves giving high-fives. Tanner and his family rescued over 50 dogs growing up.

Tyler Norris (27) from Wildwood, New Jersey

Tyler played baseball during college. Tyler dreams of visiting every park in the MLB. Tyler likes country music that he can dance to. Tyler is not a good multitasker. Tyler is a self-proclaimed “Italian stallion.”

Will Urena (31) from Grand Rapids, Michigan

Will describes himself as classy, swaggy and sharp. Will hates getting money as a gift. Will is a Leo and is very into horoscopes. Will wants to climb Mount Everest one day. Will is a hopeless romantic.

To learn even more about the oh-so sexy contestants of Bachelor In Paradise season 9, tune into new episodes of the beloved series every Thursday at 9pm ET/8pm CT on ABC, with new episodes available to stream on Hulu the next day — things are starting to heat up!