Who’s going to be on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2023?

Viewers of Charity Lawson's season of The Bachelorette are dying to know if villainous contestant Brayden Bowers will appear on BIP.

As The Bachelorette finale of Charity Lawson’s season wraps up, insatiable Bachelor Nation fans turn their attention to the next series in The Bachelor franchise: Bachelor In Paradise.

BIP is a spin-off of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, and premiered in Aug. 2014, on ABC.

On the elimination reality series, romantic hopefuls who were eliminated by the leads on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette get another chance at love, in more of an ensemble setting than the shows they were cut from, where multiple contestants compete for the love of just one lead.

Because there are more options for the contestants, there is a chance of more than one couple getting engaged.

Every season of Bachelor In Paradise starts with an unequal number of men and women to up the ante in the competition. Both men and women are eliminated from the beach resort at the rose ceremonies, and new contestants continually join the cast to replace those that were unlucky in love.

While BIP’s first season took place in the exotic beach paradise locale of Tulum, Mexico, the show has been filmed in Sayulita, Mexico at Playa Escondida since the second season.

Bachelor In Paradise’s new season started shooting in June, so the first group of cast members has been making romantic connections, and breaking hearts, as they seek lasting love (or at least pay it lip service while enjoying drinks on the beach).

Fans are clamoring to know if their favorite contestants will end up on the show to seek love, and many Bachelorette viewers are anxious to follow Rachel Recchia’s love journey on BIP after her heart was broken on her season of The Bachelorette.

Even though no official announcement has been made about who will be on the show in 2023, reality TV spoiler maker Reality Steve has put forth some names of contestants that he believes will be on this season of Bachelor In Paradise.

Kat Izzo

This confident and witty Julia Roberts look-a-like was on the 27th season of The Bachelor, competing to find love with lead Zach Shallcross. She was sadly eliminated in week seven.

This left Izzo single and still searching for a man that can give her what she needs; Izzo has stated that her ideal mate is a great communicator, loyal and trustworthy. Viewers wonder: can she find her perfect match on Bachelor In Paradise?

Kat Izzo has expressed that while her nursing career is very important to her, finding true love is her main focus right now. While BIP is considered more fun and flirty than The Bachelor, previous contestants have found love and even gotten engaged to be married on the show. Maybe Izzo will find what she’s seeking in this season of BIP!

Blake Moynes

Bachelor Nation fans are very familiar with Blake Moynes, who was on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette. He wasn’t just on the season – he won Katie’s heart and the final rose! Sadly, Moynes and Thurston broke their engagement months after the show wrapped.

Although his love life has not run smoothly, fans consider Moynes to be a catch because of his friendly manner and good looks, so maybe this season they will see him make a lasting connection!

Moynes has said that currently, he and Thurston are not close but are reasonably friendly: “I could probably talk to her and have a cordial conversation …” (via People). A man who can stay cordial with an ex is a good candidate to find a healthy new relationship on BIP.

Mercedes Northup

Zach Shallcross did not feel a strong connection with Mercedes Northup, despite her strong work ethic (she works four jobs!) and confident personality. She was not given a rose in week five of The Bachelor and went home to heal her heart. But this attractive competitor now has another chance at love on a lovely tropical beach in Mexico!

Mercedes has said that she is seeking a funny partner who she can share laughs with, and who is also wholesome enough to bring home to her family for Sunday dinners. Her love language is giving and getting gifts, so hopefully, she’ll find someone who speaks her language on Bachelor In Paradise!

Tyler Norris

Dubbed The Italian Stallion by enthusiastic fans, Tyler Norris competed for Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s attention on the 19th season of The Bachelorette.

While he didn’t find love with either of those Bachelorette leads, Norris was not defeated. He went on season 8 of Bachelor In Paradise, and made a romantic connection with Brittany Galvin, although later it was revealed that Galvin dumped Norris over FaceTime. Ouch! But, he’s back and ready for love.

Tyler Norris enjoys country music and says that he is seeking the kind of love that he sees in movies, so he’s a hopeless romantic! Some may see that as a lot of pressure, but perhaps Norris will find his soulmate on BIP, who is as much of a romantic as he is.

Jess Girod

This Bachelor beauty took Zach Shallcross’ breakup with her fairly hard, because she claimed he was her dream man, and she had a famously teary goodbye after complaining about not scoring a coveted one-on-one date on the show.

Jess has stated that she is a hopeless romantic (hello, Tyler Norris!) and wants to experience a romantic fairytale like in Taylor Swift’s music (has she actually listened to Swift’s lyrics about failed love affairs, though?).

Jess Girod has a sunny demeanor and loves to spend her time playing with puppies. She’s also a massive fan of Bananagrams and has said that she can play them all day long. So, can she find someone to play with on the beach?

Nate Mitchell

Nate Mitchell competed on Rachel and Gabby’s 19th season of The Bachelorette and was broken up with by Gabby in week six. Mitchell was a strong fan favorite as a single father with a sweet nature and a handsome face.

But fans soured on him after cheating rumors surfaced on social media, and his ex-girlfriend Kelsey Frank (not a Bachelor Nation participant) posted on TikTok about their 18-month romance, claiming he cheated on her on a ski trip and, even worse, that he kept his child a secret from her.

Those revelations do not an attractive mate make! Then again, Mitchell likes to plan romantic picnics for his romantic partners, and he loves a woman who can make him belly laugh. Maybe he has grown from his previous experiences and will find someone special on BIP.

Rachel Recchia

Fans love it when a former lead of either The Bachelor or The Bachelorette heals their heart and takes another stab at love on Bachelor in Paradise.

Viewers hurt along with Recchia, when she was forced to break up with Tino Franco after he cheated on her. After all, he wasn’t just a boyfriend; at the end of her and Gabby’s season of The Bachelorette, Recchia and Franco got engaged.

Fans were left reeling when it was revealed that Franco had kissed another woman, despite his protests that kissing another woman only made him realize that it made him want Recchia more (poor annoyed Recchia: he couldn’t have even come up with a less cliched excuse!)

Recchia supporters will be watching to see if her next partner treats her with more consideration.

Bachelor In Paradise will be hosted by Jesse Palmer and the latest season premieres on Thursday, Sep. 28, from 9-11 p.m. ET, right after the premiere of The Golden Bachelor.