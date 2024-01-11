From Sarah Paulson to Paul Dano, here all the very famous people set to cameo in the new ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ show

I'm actually going to allow myself to get excited for this one. Don't let me down, Donald Glover!

The trailer for Mr. & Mrs. Smith not only whetted the appetite for Donald Glover and Maya Erskine’s version of the hottest spy couple in town, but it also teased several hot-shot cameos that have undeniably raised the bar for the upcoming Prime Video show. Surely this many actors of this caliber wouldn’t sign up for a show if it wasn’t terrific, right?

This reimagining of the Brad Pitt/Angelina Jolie sensation from 2005 was created by Francesca Sloane and Glover himself, and largely written by the duo as well. It was initially set to be produced and co-led by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, but the British actor-writer dropped out in late 2021. She was replaced by Eskrine shortly thereafter.

The leading duo looks both sizzling and hilarious in the sneak peeks we’ve gotten of the show so far, but they’re only the tip of the iceberg of what is one of the juiciest casts in recent television memory. As Sloane put it, they’ve “collected the character actor version of the Avengers.” Most will only show up for an episode or two, though, sadly.

Who’s appearing in Mr. and Mrs. Smith?

Little has been shared yet about what character each star will be playing, apart of course from the two protagonists who will be taking on the same code names as the original film, Jane and John Smith, the two spies forced into a fake marriage. In each episode, they embark on a new mission as they slowly catch feelings for each other. Most guest stars will feature as players in those missions.

The scrumptious cast includes Parker Posey, Wagner Moura, Michaela Coel, John Turturro, Paul Dano, Alexander Skarsgård, Eiza González, Sarah Paulson, Sharon Horgan, Ron Perlma, Billy Campbell, and Ursula Corbero.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith lands on Prime Video on Feb. 2.