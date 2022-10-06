From She-Hulk to Black Widow: Daredevil’s best superhero love interests

Daredevil is back in the MCU, baby! It feels like forever since Charlie Cox turned up for a few seconds in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but now She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has finally followed up on the promise of that cameo by bringing back Matt Murdock in a bigger capacity, as the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen has now teamed up Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters… in more ways than one.

Yup, the two superhero lawyers unsurprisingly struck up a chord in She-Hulk‘s penultimate episode and the pair ultimately spent the night together before Matt returned home to New York. This means we can add the Jade Giantess to the long list of fellow superheroes that Daredevil has had romantic liasons with, across both the comics and the screen. You know, we’re starting to think there’s another reason his nickname is “hornhead”…

She-Hulk

Let’s kick off our run-through of the superheroes with whom Matt Murdock has knocked boots (and then done the walk of shame holding those boots) with his most recent romantic partner, She-Hulk. Although the duo have come across each other in and out of the courtroom in the source material, the MCU is the first time the pair have been depicted as love interests and, honestly, we dig it. More please, Marvel!

Claire Temple

Matt’s original love interest in the MCU, however, was Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson), whose alter ego Night Nurse in the comics qualifies her inclusion here. Before she later had a longer relationship with his fellow Defender Luke Cage, Claire first had a brief but significant affair with Matt that helped him deal with his own demons a little better and opened Claire’s eyes to the world of vigilantism.

Moondragon

Image via Marvel

In yet another reminder that Marvel comics are wild, Daredevil once had a short-lived tryst with alien telepathic warrior Moondragon, most known as a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy and daughter of Drax the Destroyer. While uncovering her own origins on Earth, Moondragon stayed with Matt and quickly fell in love with him, although she later forced herself to return to space.

Black Cat

Image via Marvel Comics

When Black Cat was framed for a crime she didn’t commit, Spider-Man turned to his old pal Daredevil to help clear her name. Unfortunately for him, Peter’s attempt to get back into Felicia’s good books didn’t go to plan and she ended up hooking up with Murdock instead. Matt and Felicia’s fling didn’t last long, but at least it gifted us one hilarious moment (see above) before it concluded.

Jessica Jones

Image via Marvel Comics

Cox’s Matt and Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones had great platonic chemistry in The Defenders, but a current comic series has revealed a tragic multiversal romance between the two characters. In The Variants, Daredevil is surprised when Jessica passionately kisses him. It turns out she is a variant of the 616 Jess who was married to the Matt Murdock of her world, until he was murdered by Stilt-Woman.

Echo

Image via Marvel Studios/ Disney Plus

In the comics, Maya Lopez was originally sent by her adoptive father the Kingpin to kill Daredevil, but she ended up falling in love with him instead. With Cox set to feature opposite his namesake Alaqua Cox in the upcoming Echo TV series, and with Matt clearly in between relationships, we’re curious to see if their amorous past on the page will be replicated in the MCU.

Black Widow

Image via Marvel Comics

It’s weird to think of the MCU’s Daredevil and Black Widow hooking up, as they exist in such different corners of the franchise, but the pair share one of the most notable partnerships in their respective histories in the comics. They were in a relationship for years during the 1970s and were partners in every sense of the word, as they also teamed up to fight crime together.

Elektra

With apologies to Karen Page, Matt Murdock’s most definitive love interest can only be Elektra, as the duo have one of the most twisty-turny romances in all of Marvel Comics, something that was accurately adapted for the Defenders Saga. As things stand in the comics at the moment, Elektra is serving as Daredevil herself, following Matt being imprisoned for manslaughter.

Daredevil: Born Again is coming to Disney Plus spring 2024.