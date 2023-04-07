‘Frozen’ meets ‘Kill Bill’ is all it takes to ratchet up hype for ‘The Acolyte’

If you had asked us yesterday what 2023’s single best pitch was, we would’ve said Cocaine Bear without any further elaboration, but thanks to Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023, that distinction has been overtaken by a highly anticipated Star Wars series.

Earlier at the aforementioned event, a segment for The Acolyte took place, giving fans a delectable little tease about what we can expect from Leslye Headland’s upcoming mystery thriller, including its instant head-turner of a pitch that described the show as Frozen meets Kill Bill.

Is the idea of Elsa meets Tarantino the single most uncanny thought we’ve had so far this year? Yes, obviously. Has it also piqued our interest to the point where our appetites will be permanently whetted until it finally releases? Also, yes.

Along with the description to end all descriptions, Headland revealed that Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has already seen four completed episodes of The Acolyte, and there will be no shortage of Jedi in the series.

– LOTS of Jedi#StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/a2kgis3MPq — Ren Geekness @SWCE (@RenGeekness) April 7, 2023

But, of course, it was that “Frozen meets Kill Bill” pitch that got Twitter’s attention.

Set 100 years before the events of A New Hope, The Acolyte stars Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies) and Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) as an unnamed former Padawan and her Jedi Master, who resolve to investigate a series of crimes during the twilight of the High Republic era, but given that Headland has pointed out that the show will follow “bad guys as the underdogs,” it’s safe to say that the ever-present influence of the Sith might prove more effective than we think.

The Acolyte will release to Disney Plus sometime in 2024.