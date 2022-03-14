Actors from the beloved sitcom Full House aren’t ruling out the possibility of another reboot after stars Andrea Barber, Dave Coulier, and Candace Cameron Bure attended a ’90s Con in Hartford, CT over the weekend.

Many of the actors described attending the convention without the late Bob Saget — who played Danny Tanner, the fatherly glue who held the family together in the series — as a bittersweet and healing experience.

When the actors were asked by Today whether they’d be interested in doing a third iteration of the series, Barber remarked how she is often told by motherly fans who grew up watching Full House — which originally aired on ABC from 1987 to 1995 — that their daughters are now growing up with those same actors on the Netflix reboot Fuller House, which ran from 2016 to 2020.

“Like okay, we’ll do Fullest House,” Coulier said, jokingly. However, he reiterated in all seriousness, “I think we would in a heartbeat,” to which the other cast members agreed.

The cast members said they that believe doing another show without Saget, who died in January from accidental head trauma, is something the comedian and actor would give his blessing to. “It would be hard but I think Bob would want that,” Barber said.

Bure said that Saget’s legacy of getting to be “America’s dad,” and the fond collective memories fans have of him, is something that “will never go away.” Coulier described the America’s Funniest Home Videos host as “the central figure that always brought us together.”

The actors honored Saget by wearing commemorative bracelets bearing his first name during the convention.