The Office is one of the most beloved TV shows ever and for a good reason. Not only does it have a fantastic cast of characters, but its quotable catchphrases and lines of dialogue are some of the most iconic in the medium. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of the funniest quotes from The Office, ranked in order of hilarity. From Michael Scott’s awkward one-liners to Dwight Schrute’s zany musings, this list has something for everyone. So get ready to laugh as we count down the best of The Office!

7. “Whenever I’m about to do something, I think, ‘Would an idiot do that?’ And if they would, I do not do that thing.” – Dwight Schrute

Image via BBC

Dwight‘s unique take on risk avoidance is hilarious and wise, making it our seventh funniest quote from The Office. The quote is hilarious because it highlights our ability to self-reflect, as we are often aware of the silly things that we can do. The quote is also funny because it suggests that there is a line between what an idiot would do and what a rational person would do.

6. “No God. Please no! NOOOOO!” – Michael Scott

Image via BBC

Toby Flenderson returns, and Michael delivers one of the most iconic and funniest outbursts. This iconic scene has also spawned over a thousand memes for a good reason. The continuous ‘NO’ outburst is just too iconic and funny, it is so memorable that it had endured time and it is still relevant in today’s memes.

5. “I declare bankruptcy!” – Michael Scott

Image via BBC

Michael’s attempt to explain bankruptcy is so hilariously inaccurate that it lands him in fifth place on our list. It is a funny line because it exemplifies the character’s ineptitude and his tendency to make outlandish declarations. The phrase also serves as an exaggerated expression of his frustration and helplessness in the situation.

4. “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” – Michael Scott

Image via BBC

Although hockey player Wayne Gretzky initially coined the quote, Michael Scott’s misquoted version always brings a smile to viewers’ faces. His delivery of the quote, coupled with his comedic timing, makes it even funnier. The quote can also be seen as a critique of people who don’t take risks or try new things, as it implies that they are missing out on potential opportunities.

3. “Bears, Beets, Battlestar Galactica.” – Dwight Schrute

Image via BBC

In addition to being an office prankster and a master of his craft, Dwight’s love for Battlestar Galactica is hilariously expressed in this iconic quote. Dwight’s quote “Bears, Beets, Battlestar Galactica!” from The Office is a humorous line that plays off of the phrase “Beats, Rhymes, and Life”. Additionally, Dwight’s delivery of the line is often characterized as deadpan, which further enhances its comedic effect.

2. “I’m not superstitious, but I am a little stitious.” – Michael Scott

Image via BBC

When Michael steps out of his office to find the entire staff gathered around Dwight’s desk for some supernatural activity, he hilariously sums up his outlook on superstition with this classic line. The quote by Michael Scott from The Office is funny because of its clever play on words. By combining the concepts of superstition and “stitiousness,” Scott is able to make a joke that sounds logical and clever, yet is still humorous.

1. “That’s what she said.” – Michael Scott

Image via BBC

Michael Scott’s iconic catchphrase tops our list of the funniest quotes from The Office. Whether used as an innocent misdirection or as a hilarious double entendre, this quote always manages to get a laugh out of viewers. The phrase is often used to playfully turn a seemingly innocent phrase into a comment about sex. Michael’s delivery of the line, in combination with his comically oblivious persona, is what makes it so funny and memorable. The phrase has since become ubiquitous in popular culture and is often used to add a humorous edge to conversations or situations.