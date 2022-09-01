‘Game of Thrones’ actor Jack Gleeson got married and it went decidedly smoother than the Purple Wedding

Irish actor Jack Gleeson, best known for his “love to hate him” portrayal of King Joffrey of Game of Thrones, married his longtime girlfriend, actress and comedian Róisín O’Mahony, in an intimate ceremony over the weekend.

The pair were wed in a pre-wedding ceremony on St. Finan’s Bay (also known as The Glen) in Ballinskelligs, Ireland, where Gleeson’s family has been vacationing for years. A larger bash will later follow in England where Gleeson and O’Mahony live.

Fr Patsy Lynch, the priest who married them, told The Irish Independent that it was a “lovely, relaxed atmosphere” because the Ballinskelligs and The Glen it means so much to the couple.

“We had a lovely, prayerful, dignified wedding ceremony. Jack texted me this morning to say that it was such a wonderful, moving ceremony and afterwards they went for a meal. “I think it was the sheer simplicity that just touched everyone, and everyone was happy and content. Everyone down here knows Jack and that shows they’re just part of the whole community. When I met him, it was as if we knew each other all our lives, he’s that kind of person. There’s nothing artificial.”

Lynch also shared photos of the bride and groom, with Gleeson, now 30, looking far removed from the character he played nearly a decade ago, with brown hair and a mustache, wearing a blue button-down shirt.

“Very simple, prayerful and dignified marriage ceremony for Film Celebrity Jason Gleeson [sic] and Roisin: The Glen Church,” the priest wrote on Twitter.

Gleeson last appeared on Game of Thrones in the season 4 episode “The Lion and the Rose” in 2014, when his character was poisoned after marrying Margaery Tyrell. It was later revealed that the murder was orchestrated by Lady Olenna Tyrell, his bride’s grandmother, with help from Petyr Baelish.

Since Thrones ended, Gleeson has acted sporadically but for the most part, has notably stepped out of the spotlight.

“It’s maybe the status thing that I find uncomfortable,” Gleeson told Vulture back in 2016. “People can be wealthy and not be mean, but this status thing … some people, when they become famous, they feel better, they feel more worthy. That’s what makes me feel really uncomfortable. I try to eschew that as much as possible.”

In any case, congrats to the happy couple — and maybe go easy on the wine.