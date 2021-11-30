Game of Thrones might have bowed out to a less-than-stellar reception back in 2019, but HBO is nevertheless pressing ahead with its plans to expand the world of Westeros with a range of spinoff projects. House of the Dragon, a prequel series all about the Targaryen dynasty, is on course to air on the premium network sometime in 2022 and, ahead of its arrival, another GoT offshoot has just found itself a showrunner.

As per Deadline, Steve Conrad (known for movies like The Pursuit of Happyness and Wonder and as the creator of Amazon comedy-drama Patriot) has been hired as writer and executive producer for Dunk & Egg, a different prequel series that was announced to be in the works back in January this year. At the same time, we learned that four other concepts were likewise in development: Sea Snake, Flea Bottom, 10,000 Ships, and an untitled animated show.

First Official House Of The Dragon Photos Reveal HBO's Game Of Thrones Spinoff 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The spinoff is set to be based on the three Tales of Dunk & Egg novellas penned by George R.R. Martin — The Hedge Knight (1998), The Sworn Sword (2003), and The Mystery Knight (2010) — which follow the adventures of Dunk (Ser Duncan the Tall) and Egg (future king Aegon V. Targaryen), taking place about 90 years before the events of mainline series, A Song of Ice and Fire. Martin has teased further novellas in the past but, just like The Winds of Winter, he has yet to deliver them.

With a showrunner now in place, it seems likely that Dunk & Egg will be the second GoT spinoff to materialize following House of the Dragon, which stars Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy and Paddy Considine. Back in 2019, a pilot for Naomi Watts vehicle Bloodmoon, set 10,000 years in the franchise’s past, was shot but HBO ultimately passed on the show.

Let us know how excited you are (if at all) for all these Game of Thrones spinoffs in the comments.