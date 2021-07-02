HBO Says Only 1 Game Of Thrones Spinoff Has Been Greenlit

Game of Thrones fans who were eagerly awaiting the plethora of spin-off shows HBO was rumored to have in production may be disappointed to hear that only a single show has been greenlit to date.

According to a report by Deadline, HBO content chief Casey Bloys shared at a WarnerMedia press event that right now, only the upcoming House of Dragons series has got the go-ahead from the studio.

“Only House of The Dragon is in production, the rest is in development, and we will make a decision,” Bloys said. “Nothing else is greenlit but a lot of interesting (projects are in) development.”

Since the finale of Game of Thrones back in 2019, there has been plenty of ideas tossed around for what could come next. Some of the frontrunners HBO claims to have begun development on have included a series based on George RR Martin’s Tales of Dunk & Egg novels, new series titled 1000 Ships, 9 Voyages, Flea Bottom, and an animated series.

While fans might have to wait to see what else will come from the expansive world of Westeros, the first prequel series House of Dragons has officially begun production with the first photos from the set being shared last month.

The show is based on Martin’s series Fire & Blood which takes place prior to the main story of Game of Thrones and follows the Targaryens during the Dance of the Dragons.

A release date for the series has been kept under tight guard other than the fact it will come sometime in 2022.