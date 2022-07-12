‘Game of Thrones’ star hasn’t closed the door on returning in Jon Snow spin-off

Last month fans of Game of Thrones got a pleasant announcement that they weren’t expecting when news broke that a spin-off series centered around Jon Snow is in the works. Now, weeks later, potential additions to the cast have spoken out sharing their thoughts on making a return to the world of Westeros.

The most recent actor to make their thoughts known is fellow Game of Thrones alumni John Bradley who played Samwell Tarly in the original series.

Speaking to Digital Spy, the actor said that he felt that he’d spent long enough in this world, but he didn’t rule out a potential return.

“I think we all left Game of Thrones thinking that we’d played these characters for so long and they had such a life to them, we’d like to sort of check-in with them and see how they’re getting on. We played those parts for so long that as soon as we’d finished, we felt sort of free of them in a way. Because it’s a lot of story to carry around and a lot of emotional life to carry around with you. I think we’re all enjoying having a bit of a break from that and exploring new areas, but in the future, who knows? I haven’t spoken to anybody about the potential Jon Snow prequel, but if somebody wants to send a script my way I’d be interested to read it.”

This reaction from Bradley echoes a similar sentiment to words from fellow Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke last month — be it with a different conclusion.

Clarke shared that she was aware of the project which she claims was crafted by Kit Harrington himself, but she quickly shut down any chances of a return.

Right now there is no new news about this project and outside of Harrington returning as Jon Snow, there have been no other castings mentioned yet. With Bradley sharing his interest perhaps this could come to fruition when the show finally reaches screens in the coming years.