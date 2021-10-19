Game Of Thrones Star Joins Season 2 Of Netflix’s Warrior Nun

One of Netflix’s biggest episodic success stories of last summer was Warrior Nun, the action-packed comic book adaptation that proved hugely popular on the streaming service, spending weeks lodged firmly in the Top 10 most-watched list.

The first season dropped on July 2, with a second season renewal officially confirmed just six weeks later, so the higher-ups were clearly pleased with how the stylish fantasy series performed among subscribers. We haven’t heard much from Warrior Nun since then, though, but several new additions have just been made to the ensemble.

As per Deadline, Game of Thrones star Meena Rayann has joined the cast as Yasmine Amunet, a nun who doubles as a freelance journalist that finds herself drawn into the journey of Alba Baptista’s Ava. Jack Mullarkey is also signed to play charismatic secret-keeper and activist Miguel, with Richard Clothier set as Cardinal William Foster, the Vatican’s second-in-command.

Warrior Nun faced some dismissive early comparisons to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, but instantly won its own legion of fans after arriving on Netflix. A unique and interesting mythology, an ass-kicking heroine and some impressively choreographed fight scenes swayed plenty of doubters, with Season 2 poised to bring in some major viewership figures whenever it lands on streaming.