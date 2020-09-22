Game Of Thrones Star Kit Harington Almost Quit Acting After Season 8

Anyone who watches television will remember when the controversial final season of Game Of Thrones dropped in 2019. Not only did it let down a good portion of the fanbase, but it seems that the last batch of episodes also caused Jon Snow actor Kit Harington a great deal of stress, to the point that he was considering quitting acting altogether.

The cast, as well as the crew, put loads of work into making the final season enjoyable, but the public response was less than stellar. While the rest of the seasons received at least a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, Game Of Thrones’ final outing earned a 55%, which marks a low for the popular fantasy series.

Jon Snow was undoubtedly a highlight of the show’s run, though, with many applauding Harington for his performance as the fan favorite character. That being said, this didn’t stop him from feeling the weight of playing such an important figure in a series that was facing such negative backlash. In an interview with The Telegraph, the actor explained:

“It has been interesting — going through lockdown, getting over this TV show (GOT), where, by the end of it, I didn’t know if I wanted to be an actor anymore. I cried a lot in the last season, just out of sheer fatigue.”

Harington goes on to say that he’s had his fill of portraying characters like Jon Snow, and that he doesn’t think the world needs to see any more of that “masculine role.” Fair enough.

Now that he’s recovered from the heavy toll of playing Jon, the actor definitely has a bright path ahead of him. Having taken his own advice, the Game Of Thrones star has an interesting couple of roles lined up. He just recently played a part in the second season of Netflix’s Criminal: UK, while fans can also catch his MCU debut as Black Knight in Marvel’s upcoming film Eternals.