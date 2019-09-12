New Game Of Thrones House Targaryen Prequel In The Works At HBO

It’s been a few months since the (slightly) controversial ending of Game of Thrones, and since then, there’s been a lot of discussion regarding new properties based off the series. Prequel shows seem to be the next step for HBO, and one pilot set in the early history of Westeros is already underway. However, it’s now being reported that a new pilot is in-development at the network, and will focus on the rise of House Targaryen.

According to Deadline, the Targaryen prequel will be executive produced by George R.R. Martin and Colony‘s Ryan Condal, and will be based, at least in part, on Martin’s Fire & Blood history. The pilot will likely be set around 300 years before the story of Game of Thrones, covering the rise and decline of the Targaryen dynasty. Furthermore, the same Deadline source suggests that this series idea has been in-development since at least 2017.

As for the other prequel show HBO is working on, it’s had a few different rumored titles so far and will include members of the Stark family, as well as White Walkers. Confirmed stars include Naomi Watts, who was pictured in an on-set photo leaked about a month or so ago. The exact character she’ll play is unknown, although it seems that she’ll have some connections to the Lannisters.

If the new Game of Thrones pilot sticks to the history established by Fire & Blood though, then it’ll cover the rise of the Targaryens from the Doom of Valyria to their time on Dragonstone. Other plot points will likely include the journey of Aegon the Conqueror to establishing the Iron Throne, and how the Targaryens subsequently maintained their rule. Oh, and if this is the Targaryens, it’s not a stretch to say that dragons will be involved, too.

Tell us, though, what do you think of a Targaryen-focused Game of Thrones prequel? As always, let us know in the comments below and stay tuned for more news as the project develops.