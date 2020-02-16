Game Of Thrones Prequel Will Reportedly Be A Targaryen Anthology Series

Ever since the lackluster final season of Game of Thrones came and went, fans everywhere have been desperate to fill the void left by the HBO phenomena. Thankfully, they’ll soon get something to scratch their itch as there’s a prequel series in the works that will reportedly be an anthology show, according to sources close to WGTC, with each season covering a different decade of the House of Targaryen.

There were several follow-up series in the works following the successful run of the hit HBO fantasy show, and the premium cable powerhouse decided to go with a prequel endeavor focusing on one of the most powerful houses in the history of the lore. Yes, House Targaryen will be the focus of the next GOT show, and subscribers everywhere can’t stop talking about what might go down in this exciting new endeavor.

So far, fans know that the Targaryans are notorious for going a bit crazy with power and doing some very horrible things in the process of maintaining their authority. Daenerys burned King’s Landing to the ground, her brother Viserys abused his sister all the time, and everything we know about their grandfather, the Mad King, is just really bad. An entire series dedicated to the power-hungry albino people will be something even the most casual of Game of Thrones fans won’t want to sleep on, then..

Our sources – the same ones who told us Bill Murray is returning in Ghostbusters: Afterlife and that Marvel is considering Daniel Radcliffe for the MCU’s Moon Knight, both of which have since been confirmed – also indicate that the first season will revolve around The Dance of the Dragons. This was a civil war during the Targaryen rule of the Seven Kingdoms. The battle of succession between Aegon II and his half-sister Rhaenyra over their father Viserys I’s throne was fought from 129 AC to 131 AC and the ordeal caused the deaths of both rival monarchs and the crowning of Rhaenyra’s son, Aegon III.

That definitely sounds like a fascinating story that GOT fans would love to see and it’ll be interesting to learn what else HBO has in store for subscribers when the prequel series finally arrives. Until then, fans can enjoy every season of Game of Thrones, as they’re all exclusively available on HBO.