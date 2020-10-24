Game Of Thrones Star May Be In The Running For Green Lantern TV Series

HBO Max’s Green Lantern TV series officially got the green light this month, with Warner Bros. Television announcing the big budget show was moving forward by unveiling the full lineup of Lanterns who will be appearing in it. While Hal Jordan and John Stewart were not listed, a range of iconic GLs from the comics were. Namely, Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz and Alan Scott, the original Golden Age Lantern.

We’ve yet to receive any casting announcements, but insider Grace Randolph has now shared what she’s heard from her sources. The Beyond the Trailer host revealed that she’s been told “a blonde handsome actor from a very popular HBO show that ended recently” is in the running to play Scott in the series. Randolph’s guess is that this is Nikolaj Coster-Waldau AKA Game of Thrones‘ Jaime Lannister, and that seems like a pretty good bet.

#GreenLantern casting coming soon, I hear! My source is nervous to share specifics, but did tease one actor in running is a "blonde handsome actor from a very popular HBO show that ended recently"… JAIME LANNISTER?! Filming expected to begin January…#DC #DCEU #HBOMax pic.twitter.com/9bzYFU5KcY — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) October 19, 2020

In the replies, fans pointed out a couple of other possibilities. One suggested that maybe her source was referring to Alexander Skarsgard, whose Big Little Lies also wrapped up on HBO last year like GoT.

Oooh that's another possibility! — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) October 19, 2020

Meanwhile, someone else suggested Jordan Patrick Smith, which is an interesting one. Could Randolph’s source have been referencing the star of Lovecraft Country, which just finished airing its first season? Maybe, but Smith might have scheduling conflicts if he was to work on both shows at the same time.

One thing we do know about Scott’s portrayal in the HBO Max series is that he’ll be openly gay, as per the character’s New 52 revamp. Otherwise, it sounds like producers are looking to have someone who’s a close fit for the hero’s traditional appearance. A comic book character’s hair color is usually the first thing to change – Charlie Cox doesn’t have Daredevil’s red hair, Grant Gustin’s Flash is dark-haired etc. – but here they’re apparently adamant that Alan must be blonde.

Tell us, though, who do you want to see as Alan Scott in the Green Lantern TV series? Is it any of these actors? Join the conversation in the usual place.