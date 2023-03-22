Gaten Matarazzo shares his hopes for Dustin in ‘Stranger Things’ final season

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo has shared what he’d like to see for his character Dustin once the final season drops on Netflix.

Matarazzo appeared on Jimmy Fallon‘s talk show where Fallon praised the young actor for his talent and discussed the Netflix series. They shared how throughout the show, we see these characters grow and develop and that by the series finale, their journey is about to come to an end. The young actor also joked how this show was pretty much “good job security” since he had a prominent role in the show and that he would have to “go back to freelance.”

Fallon then asked Matarazzo about what he hopes to see for Dustin as the series is about to conclude. According to the actor, he was unsure and believed that the show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, could determine what was best for Dustin and the rest of the Stranger Things cast. Matarazzo shared that the Duffer Brothers trust them when it comes to what they want for their characters, but he hasn’t given himself the time to think about what he wants to see Dustin do in the future.

While Matarazzo doesn’t have any specific hopes, the actor has a simple request when it comes to Dustin’s character development. He wants him, along with the other characters, to be able to move on from the trauma that they’ve faced over the years and believes that the final season would be a good launchpad for that type of storytelling.

“I don’t know. I think it’s in the best hands it can be. Matt [Duffer] and Ross [Duffer] know these characters better than I think we might. It’s really interesting cause they trust us all very much to make our own decisions and go about the scenes the way we’ve always instinctually wanted to. I’ve never really given myself an opportunity to think of what they might want to do and now it’s the best time to start. “I’d love to see a good launchpad for growth and I’d love to see these characters thrive and move on from the trauma they’ve endured over the past few years.”

Season five of Stranger Things will begin shooting sometime around May 2023, according to Noah Schnapp who accidentally revealed the date to a fan on social media. While Netflix hasn’t revealed a scheduled release date for the series finale, it was predicted that it may come out around the summer of 2024.