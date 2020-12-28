George Lucas Hangs Out With Ahsoka Tano In New Mandalorian Set Photo

A new behind-the-scenes photo from the second season of The Mandalorian shows Star Wars creator George Lucas visiting the set during the Ahsoka Tano episode.

At this point, I think there’s no denying that the most noteworthy element in season 2 was arguably the barrage of surprise cameo appearances from classic characters. Barring the biggest one, which also came last, the show featured the live-action debuts of both Ahsoka Tano and Bo-Katan Kryze, whom fans recognize as iconic figures from Dave Filoni’s Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series. But as diehard enthusiasts might also tell you, George Lucas had a hand in the creation of the former. The director was heavily involved with the development of that show and even helped Filoni map out a narrative that would culminate with Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

As such, it’s hardly surprising to hear that he’s visited the set of The Mandalorian more than once. After all, Filoni also serves as a producer on the series and the two seem to get along really well. What’s further heartwarming for fans is the fact that Lucas chose a specific episode to make his visit this year, one involving the arrival of Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka ‘Snips’ Tano. In fact, a new BTS photo, which you can check out below, shows the two of them together on set.

Disney recently announced that a live-action series centering around Ahsoka is in the works, also helmed by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. So, it’d be reasonable to assume that George Lucas may add his input on that, or at the very least, indirectly lend his consultation to the crew.

Most fans would obviously appreciate the creator’s involvement with any TV series or films that The Mandalorian‘s success has spawned, as they’ve been calling for Lucas to return for years. Something tells us, though, that this is the closest we’re going to get to having him influence the world of that galaxy far, far away.