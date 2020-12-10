Disney Announces Ahsoka Tano TV Show, Rosario Dawson To Star

The Mandalorian‘s latest run certainly seems to be planting seeds for lots of spinoff shows. So far, projects starring Boba Fett, Cara Dune, Bo-Katan and, of course, Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano, have all been rumored over the last little while.

And though it may be some time before we learn of all the upcoming Star Wars series that are brewing in development, it seems that Disney and Lucasfilm have been so pleased with Ahsoka, in particular, that they’ve seen fit to give her her own vehicle. Yes, after much speculation, the Mouse House has revealed that Dawson is indeed getting a spinoff for her character and it’ll be coming to Disney Plus at some point in the future.

Further details remain unclear, but judging by the way she’s been received already, more live-action Ahsoka is probably a safe bet. And besides, the aforementioned streaming platform could certainly use some additional original content, as it’s sorely lacking in that department right now. Especially when compared to Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Ahsoka Tano Gets Her Own Incredible Mandalorian Season 2 Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

But where could an Ahsoka show take the heroine? Well, a pretty big clue came in “The Jedi,” when she obtained the information that she wanted from the Magistrate and learned that her master was none other than Grand Admiral Thrawn. Yes, the iconic Star Wars baddie is on his way to live-action, too, it seems, and we fully expect him to show up in this newly announced series.

Beyond that, it’s hard to say what Disney has planned for Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano, but we’re certainly more than happy to see her continue to appear on our screens for the foreseeable future. Be it in her own vehicle, The Mandalorian or anywhere else that the studio may decide to include her.