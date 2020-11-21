Boba Fett Spinoff Show Will Reportedly Be A Prequel

The Mandalorian has proven to be so successful for Disney and its streaming platform that the company is now supposedly exploring the viability of developing several spinoffs. There’s a joke to be made here, we’re sure, considering that Din Djarin’s story is itself an offshoot of the main Star Wars film franchise, but the House of Mouse seemingly isn’t fazed in the slightest.

As folks who’ve been following along with Mando’s second season will no doubt know, Boba Fett is shown to be very much alive following his apparent death by Sarlacc in Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. Played by Temeura Morrison, Jango Fett’s unaltered clone is briefly depicted watching the titular hero from afar in Chapter 9, though hasn’t been spotted since. Whether the character will make further appearances in season 2 remains to be seen, of course, as it could well be the case that Jon Favreau only ever intended this to be a cameo to set things up for Boba’s dedicated spinoff.

Star Wars Reveals Boba Fett's Brand New Look 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

After all, according to The Direct, the aforementioned project is indeed in the works and will take the form of a miniseries starring Sophie Thatcher (Prospect) and Jordan Bolger (Peaky Blinders, The 100), both of whom are reportedly in talks to join the project as supporting cast members. What’s more, the site claims to have learned through their sources that the story will take place prior to the events of The Mandalorian and likely reveal how Boba managed to escape the Sarlacc pit as well as what he’s been up to in the years following Palpatine and the Empire’s fall.

It goes without saying that we’ll keep you updated with any further developments on the show as and when they emerge, but in the meantime, be sure to let us know what you make of these current rumors down below!