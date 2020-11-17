Katee Sackhoff Would Love To Star In Bo-Katan Spinoff Series

Now that the Skywalker Saga has finally drawn to a close on the big screen, The Mandalorian looks to be the jumping-off point for the next generation of Star Wars stories. Of course, Obi-Wan Kenobi and the Cassian Andor show will rely on characters that have already appeared in the movies, but Lucasfilm’s smash hit Disney Plus series has shown its ability to maintain a delicate balance between bringing back legacy players from both live-action and animation, while also introducing all-new fan favorites.

Season 2 is only three episodes old, but Timothy Olyphant’s Cobb Vanth and the Frog Lady have both managed to capture the imagination of viewers around the world, while Boba Fett also made his long-awaited return. Not only that, but last week’s outing saw Katee Sackhoff bring animated favorite Bo-Katan into live-action, where she proceeded to reveal that Ahsoka Tano’s debut is imminent.

Audiences familiar with The Clone Wars and Rebels were overjoyed at how “The Heiress” tied into the expanded universe, and in a recent interview, Sackhoff admitted that she’d love the opportunity to keep playing Bo-Katan for as long as humanly possible, especially if Sabine Wren ended up getting involved.

“I mean, who wouldn’t? That’s what’s so great about the Star Wars universe. There’s so many different places to go and so many stories and so many interesting characters to go after. I have no idea but I would love to play this character as long as she has a story. I do love the character Sabine. I would also love to see what Bo-Katan’s life was like with Satine, her sister, and lose her sister like she did. Her life with Obi-Wan and things like that, I would love to know what happened with that and how it affected Bo-Katan as a leader.”

The signs are certainly looking good for Sackhoff’s chances, given that fans were hugely receptive to her appearance in The Mandalorian and rumors of a Bo-Katan spinoff have already been making the rounds for months. Disney have made it clear that original streaming content is going to be the priority moving forward as well, and they’ve now got an ideal candidate to lead a TV show staring them right in the face.