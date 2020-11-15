Home / tv

The Mandalorian Fans Are Obsessed With Frog Lady And Her Husband

Season 2 of The Mandalorian looks to be making a concerted effort to establish an entire roster of live-action cult heroes, including both new faces and returning favorites. Fans went wild at Boba Fett’s appearance at the end of the first episode, while the third outing dropped plenty of references to the expanded universe thanks to the debut of Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan and her teases of the Darksaber and Ahsoka Tano.

Furthermore, almost as soon as the premiere landed, fans were calling for Timothy Olyphant’s rugged space cowboy Cobb Vanth to get his own spinoff, but it didn’t take long for him to be usurped as season 2’s genuine breakout star. It may have been Baby Yoda who captured the imagination in the first batch of episodes, but based on what we’ve seen so far, the latest run belongs entirely to the Frog Lady.

People were so taken by the amphibious alien that The Child was the subject of some online backlash after the little guy was accused of being a cold-blooded genocidal maniac, while others want Frog Lady to replace Cara Dune as Mando’s new partner in crime after Gina Carano once again faced the wrath of the internet.

This week’s episode righted the wrongs of Baby Yoda snacking on her spawn, but fans have now become obsessed by the surprisingly emotional reunion between the Frog Lady and her husband, and you can check out just some of the reactions below.

The overwhelming support being displayed towards Frog Lady over the last couple of weeks just goes to show that you can never predict which characters in any series have the potential to capture the public’s imagination, especially when it comes to a sci-fi project set in the Star Wars universe like The Mandalorian.

