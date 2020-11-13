Home / tv

The Clone Wars Fans Freaking Out Over New Mandalorian Episode

It seems that the rumors were true yet again as today’s episode of The Mandalorian season 2 featured the live-action debut of a character from Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

For months, we’d heard that Jon Favreau and his gang were looking for a way to bring several familiar faces from Dave Filoni’s animated series into the story of the bounty hunter Din Djarin and Baby Yoda. One of these was Bo-Katan Kryze, whom fans know as the leader of the Nite Owls and a senior member of the Death Watch.

Djarin has been looking for ways to contact other Mandalorians for a while now and though the journey has been long in the making, “Chapter 11: The Heiress” finally gave the bounty hunter some much-needed deliverance, and in the form of Bo-Katan, no less.

After reuniting the frog couple, Mando leaves Baby Yoda in their care and seeks out a group of Mandalorians bearing the Death Watch insignia. Eventually, he finds Bo-Katan and her gang, played by the same actress who voiced her in The Clone Wars. They were planning to confiscate a weapons shipment from the Empire, so as you’d imagine, Mando offered to lend a hand. And suffice it to say, the fans loved having her show up, as you can see below.

While her appearance is iconic in and of itself, it’s not the only reason we’re so excited about this development. You see, Bo-Katan also casually name-dropped one of the greatest characters in the Star Wars saga. After learning that Mando is in search of a Jedi, she tells him where the duo can find Ahsoka Tano, one of the last living members of the forsaken order.

So, there you have it folks, confirmation that Snips will indeed be making her live-action debut in the ongoing season of The Mandalorian, and we can’t wait to see it happen.

Source: ComicBook.com

