The Clone Wars Fans Freaking Out Over New Mandalorian Episode

It seems that the rumors were true yet again as today’s episode of The Mandalorian season 2 featured the live-action debut of a character from Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

For months, we’d heard that Jon Favreau and his gang were looking for a way to bring several familiar faces from Dave Filoni’s animated series into the story of the bounty hunter Din Djarin and Baby Yoda. One of these was Bo-Katan Kryze, whom fans know as the leader of the Nite Owls and a senior member of the Death Watch.

Djarin has been looking for ways to contact other Mandalorians for a while now and though the journey has been long in the making, “Chapter 11: The Heiress” finally gave the bounty hunter some much-needed deliverance, and in the form of Bo-Katan, no less.

After reuniting the frog couple, Mando leaves Baby Yoda in their care and seeks out a group of Mandalorians bearing the Death Watch insignia. Eventually, he finds Bo-Katan and her gang, played by the same actress who voiced her in The Clone Wars. They were planning to confiscate a weapons shipment from the Empire, so as you’d imagine, Mando offered to lend a hand. And suffice it to say, the fans loved having her show up, as you can see below.

// MANDALORIAN SPOILERS // clone wars fans how we feeling pic.twitter.com/7Rm2oD7qEG — mal (@ghcstbite) November 13, 2020

BO KATAN THE FIRST CLONE WARS CHARACTER IN LIVE ACTION #Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/d2XqtkBRC3 — fives (@tygembler) November 13, 2020

Trying to explain the significance of Bo-Katan and Ahsoka Tano to my friends who never watched Star Wars Rebels or The Clone Wars 😅 #TheMandalorian #BoKatan #AhsokaTano pic.twitter.com/jszzJfSiCH — Sam Ohana (@SamOhanaWrites) November 13, 2020

Clone Wars fans after seeing live action Bo-Katan and Ahsoka Tano being name dropped:#Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/8eXj52VnxI — Jorge Tovar (@24Orangemamba) November 13, 2020

a local: “why would you watch clone wars and rebels? they contribute nothing to the timeline”

me: pic.twitter.com/uXo740xjOw — dani ☾ (@starrysnips) November 12, 2020

Just say you didn’t watch Clone Wars or Rebels and go, fam pic.twitter.com/Brv9zbXndI — ris✨ceo of kanera✨fuck trump📝NaNoWriMo! (@targaryenjedii) November 11, 2020

me right now after watching S2E3 of Mando:

damn i shoulda listened to my friend that kept telling me to binge SW Clone Wars and Rebels — mingye zhu (@fenrysk) November 13, 2020

None clone wars/rebels mandalorian fans: 🧐 Clone wars/rebels fans: 😍🤪🤩🥳🤯😫✨ — grxce dystrx ( 𝕤𝕙𝕖/𝕙𝕖𝕣) ☽ (@DystrxGrxce) November 13, 2020

I was initially skeptical of Mandalorian including elements from Clone Wars and Rebels but damn this episode really won me over — Schaffrillas @ Pikmin 3 Deluxe (@Schaffrillas) November 13, 2020

…And Today we *officially* hit that point where Dave Filoni successfully ropes a bunch of #TheMandalorian fans into finally watching the #StarWars animated series. #CloneWars #Rebels #IfYouKnowYouKnow pic.twitter.com/IdSQbsY3hG — Kofi Outlaw (@KofiOutlaw) November 13, 2020

While her appearance is iconic in and of itself, it’s not the only reason we’re so excited about this development. You see, Bo-Katan also casually name-dropped one of the greatest characters in the Star Wars saga. After learning that Mando is in search of a Jedi, she tells him where the duo can find Ahsoka Tano, one of the last living members of the forsaken order.

So, there you have it folks, confirmation that Snips will indeed be making her live-action debut in the ongoing season of The Mandalorian, and we can’t wait to see it happen.