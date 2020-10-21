Bo-Katan Spinoff Series Reportedly Now In The Works

With The Mandalorian by far the biggest thing on Disney+ and the second season set to premiere very soon, it’s curious that there hasn’t been more movement on other Star Wars shows. Part of that is, of course, down to the COVID-19 pandemic gumming up the production gears. But there’s also clearly some kind of internal strife going on behind the scenes. After all, Obi-Wan was set to go in front of the cameras earlier this year, yet had the brakes slammed on it days before the shoot began for undisclosed “script problems.”

Now, however, a new report from famed leaker Daniel Richtman may hint at movement on a long rumored Mandalorian spinoff, as he claims that Lucasfilm are developing a series for The Clone Wars and Rebels‘ Bo-Katan Kryze. She’s a Mandalorian warrior who served in their Death Watch during the Clone Wars and the elite female unit the Nite Owls, eventually ending up in possession of the Darksaber.

Bo-Katan is next set to appear in The Mandalorian, where her voice actor Katee Sackhoff will reprise the role in live-action. Her encounter with Din Djarin and Baby Yoda should be interesting, too, as it was the Death Watch which saved his life when Aq Vetina was attacked by Separatist battle droids. In addition, the fact that Giancarlo Esposito was seen wielding the Darksaber in the season 1 finale should also throw up some sparks.

Word is that this character may end up teaming up for a show with Gina Carano’s Cara Dune, and we could find out sooner rather than later what their relationship will be. Sackhoff’s IMDb page lists her as appearing as Bo-Katan in the season premiere on October 30th, so let’s hope for a hint as to their upcoming adventures in that episode.

One thing’s for sure, with Disney rumored to be switching focus to streaming services as the COVID-19 situation rumbles on, they’ll be wanting as many quality series on D+ as possible to compete with Netflix.