The Mandalorian Star Promises Season 2 Will Delve Into The Darksaber’s Past

The Mandalorian season 1 ended on a hugely surprising cliffhanger for Star Wars fans. After Din Djarin had foiled Moff Gideon’s scheme and fled, the former Imperial officer emerged from the wreckage of his TIE Fighter wielding an unexpected weapon: the Darksaber, the ancient Mandalorian artifact. It’s currently a mystery how the villain came to have it in his possession, but we’ve now been promised that answers are on the way.

Star Giancarlo Esposito has received a well-deserved Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his turn in the Disney Plus show. And while speaking with Deadline about the good news, the actor teased what’s to come for his character in season 2. Specifically, he made clear that any questions fans have about Gideon and the Darksaber will be dealt with.

“You’ll see more of the Darksaber, you’ll get the explanation of this ancient weapon to the modern world, a collapsed world,” Esposito revealed. “Where did this saber come from and how was it revived? It’s a key in our second season, which will be back sooner than later.”

He went on to tease that the saber is deeply tied into Gideon’s own backstory and motivations as well, saying:

“(The saber) is a key to Moff Gideon’s past, which possibly has a lot to do with where he comes from and his desire to build a planet and bring it back together,” he concluded.

Over the course of The Clone Wars and Rebels, the Darksaber passed through many hands, including Maul, Sabine Wren and, finally, Bo-Katan Kryze. We’ll no doubt find out how exactly Gideon snatched it from her in season 2, as Katee Sackhoff is set to reprise her role as Bo-Katan in live-action on the show. Remember, Ahsoka Tano is also appearing, probably played by Rosario Dawson.

The Mandalorian season 2 managed to avoid any delay due to the pandemic and is expected to premiere on D+ this fall. An exact date hasn’t been revealed just yet, but we’ll let you know as soon as that changes.