The Mandalorian Teased The Arrival Of [SPOILERS] This Week

Despite Disney/Lucasfilm’s best efforts to keep it a secret, we’ve known for months that Ahsoka Tano is making her live-action debut in The Mandalorian season 2. Fans have been frustrated, then, that the beloved Togrutan heroine didn’t feature in any of the trailers or the first couple of episodes of the season. The latest installment landed on Disney Plus today, though, and it finally promises that Ahsoka is on her way.

First of all, “Chapter 11: The Heiress” boasts another major character return – Bo-Katan Kryze, with Katee Sackhoff reprising her role from The Clone Wars and Rebels. The Mandalorian warrior encounters Din Djarin and forms an uneasy alliance with him on the planet Trask. She gets him to help her steal some weapons from one of Gideon’s Imperial ships while she gives him the information he needs to keep Baby Yoda safe: where he can find the Jedi.

When the job is done and it’s time to make good on her part of the bargain, Bo-Katan tells him that he must travel to the city of Kaladin on a distant world and find… Ahsoka Tano.

As fans know, Ahsoka is the former padawan of Anakin Skywalker. Though she left the Jedi Order behind prior to Order 66, it seems she’s in contact with Luke Skywalker’s new order by this point in the timeline, or at least will be able to lead Mando in the right direction. The last time we saw her, she was undertaking a quest to find the missing Jedi Ezra Bridger with (the Mandalorian) Sabine Wren. Is that what Ahsoka’s doing in Kaladin? Will Sabine appear alongside her?

Unlike Sackhoff, voice actress Ashley Eckstein will not be reprising her role in the flesh, with Rosario Dawson taking over as Tano. And going by what we can gather, “Chapter 13,” which is written and directed by Clone Wars/Rebels guru Dave Filoni, will be the big Ahsoka-focused episode, so her debut on The Mandalorian is right around the corner now.