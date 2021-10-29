Coinciding with the release of a new trailer for The Witcher season 2, we’re now getting a new poster from Netflix showing Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia and Freya Allen’s Ciri looking absolutely fierce. In the trailer for the upcoming season, fans were given a tease that the end of days may be nigh, with the stakes being raised higher than the first season of the smash Netflix series.

Initially releasing to much popularity and relatively high critical praise back in December 2019, the first season of The Witcher, based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series of the same name, brought a slice of a vast fantasy world in a non-linear plot. The second season, which will premier in just a few weeks, is sure to bring us more monster hunting, magic and nudity.

Check out the newly released poster for yourselves below.

Geralt And Ciri Look Fierce In New Poster For The Witcher Season 2 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In the upcoming season, we’re told the North and South are at war with the boar-like Nivellen, played by Game of Thrones’ Kristofer Hivju. “Monsters are roaming when they should be hibernating. Maybe it’s the end of days,” Nivellen muses. Geralt isn’t as convinced, however, calling the warning for the apocalypse “horse-sh*t.”

The Witcher series takes more from the books than any other medium, however, the literature itself has also spawned a series of hit video games, of which the decidedly swol nerd Cavill has said he is a fan. In addition, author Sapkowski has praised Cavill’s performance, proving the actor has succeeded at striking at the heart of the novel’s depiction of Geralt as one who boasts equal parts wisdom, wit, and brawn.

The Witcher will return to Netflix on Dec. 17.