Watch: The Witcher Season 2 Official Trailer Teases The End Of Days

A new trailer for The Witcher season 2 is here – and it teases that the end of days may have come. In other words, the stakes are being raised higher than ever before for this sophomore run of Netflix’s smash-hit TV series adaptation of the cross-media fantasy universe, which dropped its first batch of episodes to much acclaim and popularity back in December 2019. Check out the blood-pumping, action-packed trailer above.

“The North and South are at war,” says the ominous voice-over – AKA the boar-like Nivellen (Game of Thrones‘ Kristofer Hivju) – as the promo begins. “Monsters are roaming when they should be hibernating. Maybe it’s the end of days.” But Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia isn’t so convinced, calling the warnings of the apocalypse “horse-sh*t”. It’s like he knows Netflix isn’t about to end their newest hit franchise when it’s only just begun.

Meanwhile, the trailer teases what’s next for Ciri (Freya Allen) as she begins her first steps in becoming a monster hunter herself, with Geralt set to take her to his childhood home of Kaer Morhen, the legendary Witcher training keep, which should allow us further insight into his origins and how he was transformed into the living weapon he is today. But as he’s warned here, maybe Geralt should be less worried about the monsters outside and more about Ciri’s own untapped power.

This tease for season 2 fits with showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich’s promise that the new run will possess a much darker tone than season 1. Having said that, the EP also said it will be “hot”, in multiple senses of the word. So those of you who are mostly watching for the steamy chemistry between Cavill’s Geralt and Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) don’t need to worry on that front. Though remember that Geralt currently believes that Yennefer’s dead, so expect their reunion to be drawn-out and dramatic.

The Witcher season 2 is set to stream on Netflix on December 17. A third season could start shooting in early 2022.