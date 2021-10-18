The Witcher Season 3 Reportedly Starts Shooting In Early 2022

If you’re a fan of The Witcher, then Netflix are going to ensure you’ll never be starved of content for too long, with a slew of projects announced at the recent TUDUM event once again reaffirming the fantasy franchise as one of the streaming service’s marquee properties.

Animated prequel Nightmare of the Wolf arrived this summer, with Henry Cavill’s second run of adventures as Geralt of Rivia finally premiering in December. On top of that, spinoff Blood Origin is in the midst of production, and there’s a further trio of new titles in early development.

The kids and families show may have proven divisive, but nobody was arguing with another animated movie or a third season of The Witcher, which is looking to reclaim its crown as Netflix’s most-watched original episodic effort ever having been dislodged by Bridgerton, which was itself topped by Squid Game.

A new listing from Production Weekly via Redanian Intelligence names The Witcher‘s third season as shooting in the first quarter of 2022 under the moniker of Mysterious Monsters, with filming set to take place at Longcross Studios, which isn’t too far away from Season 1’s homebase of Arborfield Studios.

Henry Cavill has Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle, Enola Holmes 2, The Rosie Project and the Highlander reboot on his plate, but he’ll always find time to throw on Geralt’s wig and cleave some monsters in two for the coin.