[SPOILERS] Will Reportedly Narrate The Witcher: Blood Origin

Netflix’s unstoppable expansion of The Witcher universe keeps gathering pace, even if some fans weren’t best pleased about one of the three new projects announced at the recent TUDUM event.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who can officially be called the fantasy franchise’s Kevin Feige looking at what she’s got on her plate, took some time out of her busy schedule to reassure folks how a Witcher series aimed at children and families would work within the context of the mythology.

Prequel Blood Origin is set to retain the bloody nature of the original show, though, with set photos revealing fantastical creatures and giant poles of nothingness that will eventually be replaced by some kind of terrifying CGI monstrosity.

Return To The Continent With These Witcher Season 2 Photos 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

All we officially know about the project so far is that it takes place 1000 years before Geralt of Rivia’s adventures, but a new report from Redanian Intelligence offers that instant cult hero Jaskier will appear in Blood Origin as narrator, which makes sense given how the future Dandelion loves to spin a yarn or two in the present day.

Having Jaskier bookend the narrative would also create more connective tissue between the various offshoots, so the latest speculation surrounding The Witcher: Blood Origin does have some weight to it, even if it remains unconfirmed for now.