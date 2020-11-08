Watch: Geralt And Yennefer Reunite In New Witcher Season 2 Set Videos

Given their strange vocations, Geralt and Yennefer are often separated from one another in The Witcher saga. But now, after the Battle of Sodden, the White Wolf thinks that his lover has perished along with the rest of her sorceress friends.

The upcoming season of the hugely successful live-action adaptation will pick up following the events of Sword of Destiny and get into the first novel in the series, Blood of Elves. Geralt of Rivia takes Ciri to the stronghold of Kaer Morhen, where the two will train and look for ways to control the Cintran princess’ powers. But as the Elder Blood grows stronger within her veins, the Witcher will be forced to seek out his lover Yennefer.

The last time the two crossed paths, though, things didn’t too end well for their relationship. The official synopsis released by Netflix also teases that the monster hunter will assume that she’s been killed during the catastrophic battle for the Northern Realms. But of course, viewers know that she vanished from the battlefield after blazing the Nilfgaardian army. So, it’ll only be a matter of time before the two lovers, bound by Geralt’s Last Wish, are reunited once again.

Now, some new set videos show that the crew is busy filming scenes between Henry Cavill’s White Wolf and Anya Chalotra’s Yen, and you can check them out below.

View this post on Instagram #thewitcher #thewitchernetflix #thewitcherseason2 #thewitcherseries #henrycavill #netflix A post shared by Sara Talib (@sara.talib1) on Nov 6, 2020 at 10:18am PST

As you can see, one clip shows Chalotra fiddling with her dress while Geralt is adjusting himself on Roach a few paces away, while another sees both of them on horseback, riding into the distance.

We still don’t know where in The Witcher season 2 this reunion will play out, but our money’s on the end of the run when the mage takes over Ciri’s training and the two start forming a bond.