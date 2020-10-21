New Witcher Set Photos Reveal Yennefer And Ciri’s Season 2 Costumes

Filming on the second season of The Witcher has just begun again, but it seems that the crew is already busy shooting the scenes between Ciri and Yennefer.

As you may know, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich and her team are adapting Blood of Elves for Henry Cavill’s next run as the titular Geralt of Rivia. At this point in the story, Ciri and Yennefer have yet to meet. And according to what the official synopsis recently revealed, there’ll be a while before the White Wolf reunites with his sorceress lover, and with the presumption that she has perished in the Battle of Sodden, no less.

That could very well bode ill for the show’s next chapter. The first season received a lot of backlash for its convoluted timelines and dense narrative. So, if Yennefer of Vengerberg begins her story as a war captive, the writers have to explore Geralt’s path and hers in tandem. Eventually leading to their reunion in the Temple of Melitele, then, this would be quite a journey to cover in 8 episodes.

Now, some recently leaked photos from the County Durham set show Yennefer and Ciri together, implying that they’ll get to meet each other in the upcoming season after all.

It’s still unclear how Geralt will come to know of Yennefer’s whereabouts, but as the vicious and unpredictable power in his Child Surprise grows, the monster hunter will be forced to seek out his former flame so that Ciri can learn how to control her Source magic.

The way this will transpire, though, is anyone’s guess at this point. Hissrich has proven that she doesn’t mind taking liberties with the source material, so fans shouldn’t really expect The Witcher season 2 to pan out just like the story did in Andrzej Sapkowski’s books.