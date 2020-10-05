Netflix Reveals Official Synopsis For The Witcher Season 2

Production for the second season of The Witcher is currently underway after months of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Netflix is starting to tease fans with what the next chapter will have in store for the White Wolf of Rivia and his child of destiny.

While information about the upcoming season has been scarce, we know that Lauren S. Hissrich and her team of writers will be adapting Blood of Elves, the first novel in The Witcher saga, for this next outing. And if the words of the cast and crew are anything to go by, then season 2 will be even more plot-heavy and exciting.

Netflix released the first look at Henry Cavill as Geralt in the new run earlier this morning, with an updated set of armor that’s just as awesome as you’d imagine. But the company doesn’t seem to want to stop there, as they’ve also revealed the synopsis for season 2, which you can see below.

“Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

As fans of the books might know, the first novel takes Geralt and Ciri to Kaer Morhen, home to the Witchers that hail from the School of Wolf. Though from what the showrunner has previously told us, the creators will give the monster hunter and his ward time to form a bond before making the journey, something that the series failed to address in the first run.

Unfortunately, fans can’t expect The Witcher season 2 to arrive any earlier than late 2021 due to the production halts, but as Hissrich promises, this has also benefitted them by providing the writers with the opportunity to hone and flesh out the narrative, which makes us all the more excited for whatever lies ahead in the story of Geralt and his Child of the Elder Blood.