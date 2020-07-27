The Witcher Season 2 Won’t Hit Netflix Until Late 2021

Ever since the first season of The Witcher on Netflix turned into a global hit almost immediately after making its debut late last year, fans have been eager to know what’s next for Geralt of Rivia and co.

To that end, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich has dropped a lot of hints as to what we can expect from the upcoming season. For one thing, the narrative will take on a more linear approach, much unlike the convoluted timelines of the first season which resulted in backlash. Additionally, new Witchers, including everyone’s favorite Papa Vesemir, will be joining Henry Cavill and Freya Allan in Kaer Morhen. As for the source material, we’ve recently learned that the writers won’t jump straight to Blood of Elves and instead dedicate a bit of screentime to develop Geralt and Ciri’s relationship.

The lattermost is what makes us really excited. After all, Hissrich pretty much skipped over all the good chunks of the narrative from the first two books that establish the dynamic between the White Wolf and the Child of the Elder Blood. The next chapter of the story will have plenty of time to set that up, too, but unfortunately, we may not get season 2 as soon as you’d expect.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Netflix halted production on The Witcher. The good news is that the crew will be back to filming in August, but this could indicate that the series will undergo an extended delay and lose its slated release date of summer 2021.

A Battle-Ready Henry Cavill Headlines New Photos For The Witcher 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As TV Web explains:

Following the recent announcement that production on the show would resume on August 17th, it is now being reported that filming for the second series of The Witcher will not end until February 2021. While this is not a definite date, should filming go on for that long it is very unlikely that audiences will be seeing the second series in the Summer of 2021 as was originally planned. It means that filming on The Witcher will have taken up to 8 months, with the original schedule set to have filming end in August, but now that is where the next phase of filming will begin. Sadly, this being the case, audiences may well be waiting a little longer to return to the world of The Witcher, with the second series more likely to hit Netflix later next year.

Considering the show’s heavy reliance on computer-generated effects, it’s safe to say that post-production will also be a nuisance. So, the earliest we can expect the next season of The Witcher is late 2021. If all goes well, that is. Though if season 2 proves to be half as decent as the first one, it’ll definitely have been worth the wait.