The Witcher EP Explains How Season 2 Will Differ From The Novels

Netflix’s The Witcher will resume production on season 2 in August, but what can we expect from the next chapter in the story of Geralt, the White Wolf of Rivia?

As you know, the next season will adapt the first novel in the saga, Blood of Elves. But when we meet Geralt and Ciri in the books again, it’s been months since their meeting in Sodden at the end of the second collection of short stories, Sword of Destiny. It appears, though, that the writers wish to explore those off-screen moments in season 2. This implies that we’ll get to see the White Wolf and the Child of the Elder Blood making their way to Kaer Morhen before the series decides to take a time jump and show Princess Cirilla training alongside the rest of the Witchers in their keep.

Here’s what showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich had to say about this in a recent interview with TV Guide:

“Well, we found in writing the show that we didn’t actually want to skip over those first months of them getting to know each other,” she revealed. “That’s part of the fun, is to take these characters, as you say, who understand that they’re each other’s destiny – not really embracing it, but accepting that this is what they need to do to continue walking through The Continent. And then see like, what would that really be like? What would it be like for two strangers to come together and feel like that’s what they’ve been driving for for the entire season? They finally got together and then they’re like, ‘Oh, I don’t know you at all. You are a stranger.'”

Of course, there’s a perfectly valid reason to justify this decision. When Geralt and Ciri meet in the books, they get to spend a lot of time together in the Brokilon Forest before getting separated again. That’s what makes their reunion in Something More emotional and devastating. Unfortunately, the Netflix adaptation skipped through those parts and simply had the two meet up, which is probably why the writers have decided to dedicate some time to help them develop a bond, or chemistry, if you will, in the live-action show.

Hissrich also revealed why this will be a tough challenge for Geralt, noting:

“And you know, Geralt, of course, has no experience with parenting, with children, with having a sort of continuous relationship in his life,” she added. “He’s a vagabond of sorts. He’s a traveler. He purposely doesn’t establish long relationships and now he has one that’s going to be with him for a very long time.”

That’ll certainly be an interesting aspect of their dysfunctional relationship to explore. If nothing else, it could serve as the comic relief that The Witcher needs in the absence of Jaskier, but to know what these extra scenes will incorporate, we’ll have to wait and see until season 2 arrives sometime in 2021.