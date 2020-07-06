The Witcher EP Teases Princess Ciri’s Transformation In Season 2

The Witcher met universal acclaim when it debuted late last year on Netflix, but given the fact that the storylines will merge in the upcoming season, the story of Geralt and his ward Ciri will only get more exciting from here on.

While the first season of the new live-action fantasy show did a wonderful job of setting up the world of the Continent and introducing us to its key players, the narrative didn’t spend a lot of time with Princess Cirilla, who is arguably the most significant figure in the story, even more so than the titular character. This is especially important now that the series will focus on developing Geralt’s “family” alongside Yennefer and the Child of the Elder Blood.

But showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich has put our concerns to rest in a new interview by revealing how they wish to address Ciri’s character development in season 2.

“[And] it’s one of the things that when I look at the season, I see she’s not as present, Ciri’s not as present as I would have liked her to be,” she revealed when talking to TVGuide. “So in Season 2, we’re really digging in with her character and we’re going to understand her a lot more. And yes, that growth that you’re describing, where she starts training, where she actually becomes the character that we know from the books and later from the video games, we will see her become that person. But she doesn’t change on a dime. What we don’t want to do is forget where she came from.”

As fans of the books may tell you, the Ciri we saw in the first season is hardly the stubborn and unruly child we’ve grown to love in Andrzej Sapkowski’s work. And we can expect a lot of action from her in season 2 since she’ll officially start her Witcher training in Kaer Morhen. In fact, now that the writers are correcting one of their biggest flaws in season 1 by approaching the story in a more linear manner, we can expect a lot more depth from both Henry Cavill’s White Wolf and Freya Allan’s Cirilla Fiona.

What’s more, the introduction of several new Witchers, alongside everyone’s favorite monster-hunter Vesemir, are all reasons that you should get excited for the next chapter in The Witcher saga on the small screen.