The second season of The Witcher is now back in production following a lengthy break after nearly the whole industry was shut down thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with shooting underway again, we’re starting to get a bit of an idea of how Geralt’s second outing on the small screen is shaping up.

Of course, Netflix are quickly positioning The Witcher as one of their marquee properties, with prequel show Blood Origin being recently announced and Jason Momoa heavily linked to take the lead in it. But before that, we’ll get season 2 of the parent series and this morning, the streaming giant revealed our first official look at what’s to come.

Down in the gallery below you’ll see none other than Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia sporting some new armor and looking ready for battle. The two pics admittedly don’t offer up anything in the way of plot details or feature any other characters – be it of the new or returning variety – but as a first look at season 2, they definitely do enough to get us hyped.

Netflix Reveals First Look At Geralt In The Witcher Season 2 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, the next run of The Witcher has a lot to live up to, after the show’s rookie season became one of Netflix’s hottest properties and even one of the biggest TV series in the world back when it debuted in late 2019. And though most of what’s planned for this upcoming batch of episodes is still being kept tightly under wraps, we have confidence that the streaming site will be able to deliver another mega hit.

Originally scheduled to be with us in winter 2020, the COVID-19 delays mean we shouldn’t expect The Witcher to be back on Netflix until late 2021. Once we get an exact premiere date, though, we’ll be sure to let you know.