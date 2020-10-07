Netflix Reveals First Look At Yennefer In The Witcher Season 2

The Witcher season 2 is currently shooting and we’re getting all sorts of interesting peeks at what’s coming in 2021. We began with a new shot of Henry Cavill as Geralt, looking hunkier than ever before. That was followed yesterday by Freya Allan’s Ciri undergoing training at Kaer Morhen and now, we’ve got our first glimpse at the return of Anya Chalotra’s Yennefer of Vengerberg.

The images (see below) were posted by the show’s official Twitter account and tease that tough times are ahead for the sorceress. As with the Geralt and Ciri reveals, these photos were accompanied by a short rhyme, too, that reads:

She used her full might, and the battlefield burned. Then she vanished from sight, But Yen will return.

This is a reference to her last appearance in the first season finale, in which she faced down an army of Nilfgaardian soldiers by conjuring an enormous stream of elemental fire. Judging by the horrific screaming, bloody wounds and mad staring eyes, the feat took a toll on her, which could explain why she looks slightly less glamorous than usual.

As you can see, the second picture appears to show her in shackles, so she may now be a Nilfgaardian prisoner or under someone else’s thumb. I’m thinking we might find Geralt on a rescue mission to bring her back to Kaer Morhen to recuperate. After all, while he and the other Witchers can teach Ciri swordplay and basic combat signs, she’s going to need the knowledge of a sorceress to truly harness and control her immense magical power.

Whatever the case, it’s nice to see some new pictures from the series. Here’s hoping the next few days bring more of them showing off other characters – I’d particularly love to get a look at Vesemir and Lambert.

The Witcher season 2 will be released on Netflix in 2021.