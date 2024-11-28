‘Get out of here’: Uh oh, ‘DWTS’ judge Carrie Ann Inaba just had some major shade dumped on her by the Chmerkovskiy brothers

If there is one thing to know about Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy, it is that they will ride or die for their family. With the latter’s wife, Jenna Johnson, competing in the finale of Dancing With the Stars season 33 yesterday (Nov. 26) alongside Bachelor Nation’s Joey Graziadei, it is safe to say that the claws came out during the three-hour episode. Yikes!

Despite emerging victorious — taking home the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy — Joey and Jenna had an imperfect end to their Dancing With the Stars journey. While they received a perfect score for their Cha-Cha to “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” by Justin Timberlake, they received a 29 out of 30 for their Freestyle to “Canned Heat” by District 78 and Jake Simpson, receiving a nine from judge Carrie Ann Inaba that ruined their chance at a perfect evening.

Naturally, Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy were furious at Carrie Ann, taking to their respective Instagram stories to slam the already-controversial judge. Here’s what Maks had to say to kick off the conversation:

“This is Maks Chmerkovskiy reporting from backstage of the Dancing With the Stars finale, where once again, the feeling is that of just shock… We’re all feeling a bit perplexed about Carrie Ann,” Maks shared via his Instagram story, throwing shade at the fact that she called Joey and Jenna’s freestyle routine “underwhelming.” After all, with glowing tennis rackets and tons of background dancers, we were appalled by this comment as well…

The former DWTS pro continued, “Underwhelming? Get out of here! Give it three tens and move on. Clap, enjoy, say how beautiful it was — because it was — and then keep it moving… Now you put yourself in a position for giving the same score to Danny [Amendola], which was not even close to the same freestyle, and it just doesn’t make any sense to me.” He concluded the conversation by stating that Carrie Ann ruined Joey and Jenna’s special moment, which is just outright unforgivable.

Naturally, fans were in agreement:

“I know Carrie Ann HATES to see Maks walk into the room, but we love him.” “I fear people don’t like him because he’s so blunt 🤣 but that’s why I love him.” “This man tells no lies and gives zero Fs.”

Nevertheless, if Jenna’s brother-in-law was this infuriated, imagine how angry her husband was at Carrie Ann’s comments…

Here’s what Val had to say about the situation, packed with profanity:

“You spend 10 weeks, plus another three weeks of prep, working your ass off for that bull****? For tthat bull****? Bro, your point matters,” he shared via his Instagram Story.

“Whaaaat did you say his racket swing needed to be tighter? What!? 10 weeks of busting your a** for that?! Unbelievable,” the DWTS pro wrote in yet another post. Needless to say, the Chmerkovskiy brothers — as well as a majority of Dancing With the Stars viewers all across America — were furious with Carrie Ann and her comments yesterday, but was Joey and Jenna’s freestyle really underwhelming? Well, you can be the judge of that by watching the routine for yourself below:

To see the rest of last night’s performances — and to see Joey and Jenna be crowned the champions of Dancing With the Stars season 33 — you may stream the finale via Hulu or Disney Plus as we speak. After all, it was certainly an evening to remember!

