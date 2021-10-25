Ghost Rider Star Wants To Play Ezra Bridger In Ahoska Tano Series

The first name to board Star Wars Disney Plus series Ahsoka other than lead Rosario Dawson was finally announced last week, and it came as a most welcome surprise for fans all over the world when it turned out to be none other than Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader.

While it seems obvious given his close connections to the title hero dating right back to The Clone Wars, most folks were expecting to hear that Grand Admiral Thrawn or Ezra Bridger had been cast. Rumors have abounded that Lars ‘brother of Mads’ Mikkelsen and Aladdin‘s Mena Massoud would be snapping up the aforementioned roles, but it hasn’t happened yet.

Now another name has thrown their hat into the ring to play Ezra, after former Ghost Rider Gabriel Luna admitted in a recent interview with Small Screen at MCM Comic-Con in London that he’d love nothing more than to set sail to a galaxy far, far away.

“I think that’s very clear, the only thing that’s left is Star Wars, and I’ve made it very clear to Dave [Filoni] and Carrie [Beck] and everyone over there what my aspirations are. I wrote a whole full two-page letter to Dave and Carrie about my deep love for Ezra Bridger from Star Wars Rebels. That’s not saying anything’s happening with that character. That’s not at all as far as I know. I definitely wanted to have a preemptive strike when it comes to my hat in the ring for that, so I just wrote them a letter about how much I love that character.”

Here's How Aladdin Star Could Look As Live-Action Ezra Bridger 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, Luna is occupied with HBO Max’s The Last of Us until next summer, and Ahsoka will more than likely already be shooting by then. Now that the supporting cast is beginning to fall into place, we can expect next month’s Disney Plus Day to deliver a string of potentially major announcements surrounding the show.