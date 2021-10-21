The Last of Us Actor Hints That The HBO Series Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

Gabriel Luna has given fans insight into when HBO’s The Last of Us will potentially be premiering on the network following a recent interview with ComicBook.

The series is based on Naughty Dog’s popular game franchise of the same name. The tale follows the adventures of a man named Joel Miller, who is hired to get a teen named Ellie to doctors because her blood is believed to hold the cure to a plague that has devastated Earth’s human population.

Luna stars as Tommy Miller in the adaptation, Joel’s younger brother and an ex-member of the Fireflies. Fireflies is a rebel group opposing the United States Armed Forces because of its alliance with FEDRA.

The Last of Us season one will consist of 10 hour-long episodes. Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Nico Parker, Anna Torv, and Merle Dandridge will also star. Although it is expected to follow the game’s original plot, rumors are circulating that other elements may be included, such as The Last of Us Part II, which takes place five years after the first game.

Despite what may be going on, Luna told the publication on Oct. 20th that his mission right now is to complete filming the show’s first season. He said, “Right now, my primary focus is The Last of Us. So excited to complete my work there on season one, and then we’re going to have a really fun adventure there.”

He continues to suggest that fans may not have to wait too long for the series to debut, stating, “I look forward to everyone having an opportunity to check that out whenever it may come out. I’m not in the scheduling department, but it’d be sooner than later.”

The Last of Us‘ pilot episode wrapped back in August, and following the completion, on-set photos were leaked online. Aside from that, other additional details regarding the show have so far been kept under wraps.