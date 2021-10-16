The Last Of Us Set Photos And Videos Reveal Ellie And Joel

When The Last of Us first entered development as a feature film with Sam Raimi producing, Maisie Williams emerged as a clear front-runner to play Ellie, having entered talks with the studio. While that didn’t end up happening, another Game of Thrones alum ironically wound up landing the part in HBO’s TV series.

Bella Ramsey played Lyanna Mormont in nine episodes of the iconic show and was recently seen in the small screen adaptation of Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials as Angelica, so she’s no stranger to either HBO or lavish fantasy projects already, despite being just 18 years of age.

Production on The Last of Us in danger of facing an imminent shutdown due to the IATSE strike, but that hasn’t stopped new set photos and videos making their way online, which you can see below.

Pedro Pascal (Joel), Bella Ramsey (Ellie) and Anna Torv (Tess) on the set of #TheLastofUs yesterday. pic.twitter.com/WMr6c1Ieap — The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) October 14, 2021

Front-facing look at Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey and Anna Torv. #TheLastofUs



📸 Keira Nystrom | Instagram pic.twitter.com/e1ZAD2eDIq — The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) October 14, 2021

New video of Pedro Pascal (Joel), Bella Ramsey (Ellie) and Anna Torv (Tess) on the set of #TheLastofUs.pic.twitter.com/UPH2oKtfzZ — The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) October 14, 2021

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey dancing on the set of #TheLastofUs!



[🎥 cindyanne32 | via: @PedroPascalNews]pic.twitter.com/7Yp5NGXNn0 — The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) October 15, 2021

The Last Of Us Director Reveals First Image From HBO Series 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Pedro Pascal’s Joel is also present in the clips, as is Mindhunter star Anna Torv as Tess, but it isn’t exactly the highest quality footage. The grainy snaps have vastly outweighed the official images so far, which might encourage HBO to drop a couple of high-res glimpses to tide fans over so they don’t have to rely on the bare minimum of pixels to get their fix of The Last of Us.