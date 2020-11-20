Gina Carano Hypes Up Her Return On The Mandalorian This Week

The current season of The Mandalorian is set to take the titular bounty hunter and his adorable sidekick Baby Yoda to Ahsoka Tano, one of the last living members of the Jedi Order. But it seems that Mando and the Child are in for a little detour first, as this week’s episode will have them rejoining some familiar allies.

Yes, old comrades Cara Dune and Greef Karga are set to return in tomorrow’s new outing and while we don’t know a whole lot about what they’ll be getting up to, Carl Weathers (who plays Karga) recently took to Twitter to share that he directed the next installment and told his followers to make sure they check it out.

This prompted Carano, who portrays Dune, to chime in as well, sharing how great an experience she had working with Weathers and hyping up the episode in the process. And you can see what she had to say down below.

Acting next you was already a huge honor @TheCarlWeathers but being directed by you, instilled a calm confidence & fire. I loved seeing the sparkle in your eyes accompanied with that huge grin when you know we got it right. Thanks for being my coach.🔥 INCOMING!!!#TheMandalorian https://t.co/gcaJgIuIjt — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) November 20, 2020

Of course, it’ll be pretty interesting to see how this particular outing goes down with the fanbase. After all, while Cara Dune was generally well received among audiences, the actress has been under fire lately thanks to anti-mask tweets amid the COVID-19 pandemic, among other things.

As you’ve surely heard, many folks are even asking Disney to fire her from The Mandalorian, and while the Mouse House hasn’t issued any sort of statement on the matter just yet, the backlash against Carano only continues to grow, with the actress seemingly stirring the internet into a frenzy on an almost weekly basis at this point thanks to some of the things she’s been tweeting.

So, once again, it should be interesting to see how folks take to having her return to the show in the next episode, which hits Disney Plus tomorrow.