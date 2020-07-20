Glenn Might Be Returning For A Cameo In The Walking Dead Season 11

There’ve been a lot of deaths on The Walking Dead, but one that hit the hardest was Glenn’s in the season 7 premiere. Not just because of the horrifically graphic and brutal way he died, but also because it was so tragic for him to be taken from wife Maggie when she was expecting their son. Glenn had been on the show since the beginning, too, so fans found it hard to say goodbye and his legacy is still felt on the series even in its tenth season. We may not have seen the last of the character, though.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Disney Plus is rebooting Percy Jackson as a TV series and CBS is doing a Captain Pike spinoff – AMC has plans to bring Glenn back for season 11 should actor Steven Yeun agree to return. And as you’d probably imagine, his cameo would take the form of a flashback.

We don’t know exactly how this would be worked into the story, but it’s not too hard to imagine how a Glenn flashback could fit into the narrative. Lauren Cohan is returning to the show in the upcoming season 10 finale and she’ll stick around as a regular in season 11 as well. Coming back home could easily throw up a lot of old memories for Maggie, causing her to reflect on the loss of her husband again. There will probably be a Maggie-centric episode at some point, too, and this could be where a flashback may slot in.

Yeun has been open in the past about the fact that he was ready to say goodbye to Glenn, and has seemingly opposed the idea of playing him again, but maybe he would change his mind for a brief cameo. After all, many actors we thought were done for good with the show have returned in later seasons, including Jon Bernthal and the late Scott Wilson, so who knows? From what we’re hearing, it’s definitely the intention to get him back for season 11 of The Walking Dead, so let’s hope that Yeun can be convinced.