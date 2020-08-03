Glenn Might Be Getting His Own Walking Dead Spinoff Show

Every Walking Dead fan loves Glenn. Steven Yeun was on board the show since the very beginning and survived so much while growing tremendously as a character throughout the golden years of the series, before he was brutally killed by Negan in the season 7 premiere. There hasn’t been any sort of real comeback for the actor since then, but it’s possible that AMC might have something in the works that would make use of the character again.

At Comic-Con@Home’s TWD panel, chief content officer Scott Gimple revealed that there are various spinoffs in the works featuring past characters set in the early days of the apocalypse. He specifically mentioned that he’d love to work with Yeun again in this sort of capacity.

Following that, industry insider Daniel Richtman shared an intriguing tweet. Along with a GIF of a surprised Mr. Rhee, Richtman wrote: “Glenn Walking Dead show? I’m all in.”

Glenn Walking Dead show? I'm all in pic.twitter.com/5gavdVxuXH — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) August 3, 2020

It’s unclear if Richtman is simply reacting to what Gimple had said previously or if he’s teasing that he’s heard from his sources that this is something that’s actively being worked on. It’s very possibly that it’s the latter, though, as it’s pretty common for Richtman to hint at scoops in this exact way and he certainly has a strong track record when it comes to inside information.

In any case, this all follows what we heard the other week, when we told you that Yeun might be returning for a cameo in season 11 via a flashback. It’s important to note that the star did say a couple of years ago that he had put the franchise behind him, but it’s possible he’s changed his mind since or that he was pitched such a great idea that he couldn’t turn it down.

For now, we’ll have to see how this story develops, but in the meantime, The Walking Dead returns on AMC on October 4th.